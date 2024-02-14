Peterborough Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with burglary
Police looking for Isaac Barry
Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.
Isaac Barry, 31, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Braybrook on 29 January.
Anyone who has seen Barry or knows his whereabouts should call 101 or contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on their website using reference 35/6643/24.