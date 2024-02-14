News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with burglary

Police looking for Isaac Barry
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Peterborough.

Isaac Barry, 31, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Braybrook on 29 January.

Anyone who has seen Barry or knows his whereabouts should call 101 or contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on their website using reference 35/6643/24.