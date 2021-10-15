Peterborough petrol station cordoned off after thieves strike in the middle of the night
Police have cordoned off a Peterborough petrol station after thieves struck in the middle of the night,
Scenes of crime officers are currently at the Eastfield Service Station in Eastfield Road following the incident last night.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said; “We were called at about 1am this morning (15 October) with reports of a cash machine theft at Eastfield Service Station, Eastfield Road, Peterborough.
“It is believed two men and one vehicle was involved.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact police by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 20 of 15 October or by calling 101”