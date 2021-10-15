Peterborough petrol station cordoned off after thieves strike in the middle of the night

Police have cordoned off a Peterborough petrol station after thieves struck in the middle of the night,

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:01 am
Police at the scene

Scenes of crime officers are currently at the Eastfield Service Station in Eastfield Road following the incident last night.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said; “We were called at about 1am this morning (15 October) with reports of a cash machine theft at Eastfield Service Station, Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

“It is believed two men and one vehicle was involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police at the scene

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 20 of 15 October or by calling 101”

Police at the scene