Peterborough pensioner who sexually assaulted a boy while working as a newsagent more than 20 years ago jailed

A newsagent who sexually assaulted a boy in Wisbech more than 20 years ago has been jailed.John Lester, aged 71, was working at the newsagent when he committed the sexual offences. The victim reported what happened to police in 2019.Lester, previously of Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough, refused to be interviewed about the offences, but later pleaded guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting a boy under 16.On Friday (8 December) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for six years.Detective Sergeant Louis Scott said: “I’d like to commend the victim for his courage in reporting what happened to him. This case shows that time does not prevent us from bringing people to justice.“I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to seek help - irrespective of how long ago the assault took place.”