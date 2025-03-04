Peterborough paedophile who told people to live stream abuse of children jailed
A paedophile who instructed people abroad to livestream sexual abuse of children online has been jailed.
Jamie Barnes, 47, was arrested and his electronic devices seized after officers received intelligence about his online activity between November 2020 and January 2022.
Indecent images of children were found on his devices along with messages showing he was arranging for children to be sexually abused and livestreamed.
On Friday (28 February), at Cambridge Crown Court, Barnes, of Rivendale, Werrington, Peterborough, was jailed for 12 years, having been found guilty of arranging the commission of a child sex offence and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
Barnes was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He also admitted possession of heroin and cannabis, which was found during the search of his home.
DC Zip Lloyd said: “Although Barnes didn’t commit any contact offences himself, his behaviour led directly to the contact sexual abuse of children.
“Child protection is a force priority, and we will do everything in our powers to bring those who abuse young people to justice.”