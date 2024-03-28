Peterborough paedophile who abused child jailed for two decades
A Peterborough paedophile who abused a child has been locked up for two decades.
Police said Robert Wiles (50) 'shamefully took advantage' of the child.
Another child was also ill-treated by Wiles and his ex-partner’s mother, Pauline Carr, 72.
Wiles, of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, was jailed for 20 years at Peterborough Crown Court, having been found guilty of two counts of assaulting a child by touching, three counts of assaulting a child by penetration, five counts of raping a child and one count of ill-treatment of a child.
Carr, of Wildlake, Orton Malborne, was jailed for two years and three months, having been found guilty of ill-treatment of a child.
DC Annette Renwick said she was ‘delighted’ Robert Wiles would be behind bars for many years to come, adding: "Pauline Carr displayed despicable behaviour towards a child and caused suffering no child should endure.
"Each victim has suffered a great deal of emotional and psychological trauma as a result of the abuse they have been subjected to.
"They have both shown great courage and strength to come forward with their complaints to support police with a prosecution and then appear in court to give evidence.
"Their bravery is admirable, and I hope this sentencing can bring them and their families some sense of closure.”