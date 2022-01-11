Peterborough paedophile sentenced to eight years in prison for historic assaults

Raymond Baxter.

Raymond Baxter, 59, assaulted the girls, who were both under 10, in the 1990s. He assaulted one of the girls once and the other on six occasions.

As part of the investigation into the indecent assaults, a search was carried out at Baxter’s home in Clarendon Place, Dover, where computer equipment was seized.

The equipment, which included two laptops and one mobile phone, was analysed and found to contain indecent images of children.

There were 50 category C images, 24 category B images and 30 category A images – the most severe. Alongside the images was also extreme pornographic material involving animals.

Baxter was arrested and in interview denied sexually assaulting either of the young girls. He also claimed he did not knowingly download any indecent images of children or extreme pornographic material, adding they appeared on his computer after a “web bomb” virus.

Baxter stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court in November charged with seven counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14, three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Jurors in the six-day trial found him guilty on all counts and Baxter was sentenced at the same court on Thursday (January 6) where he was jailed for eight years and six months.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to run until further notice, which will monitor any future offending.

Mark Escott, from the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “Baxter’s sexual abuse of his two victims went undetected for decades and I am pleased he has finally been brought to justice.

“His abuse has had a huge impact on both girls, who are now adults. I hope they can move forward and are now able to find some closure from this traumatic period of their lives.

“Regardless of when it happened, we will always take reports of sexual offences, including child sex abuse, very seriously.

“In addition to the sexual abuse, a child is victimised when an indecent image is taken and every time it is viewed or shared. Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.

“Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law: https://bit.ly/3pZKMyi.