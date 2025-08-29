Peterborough paedophile plotted to abuse children - now he is behind bars
Nottinghamshire Police said that Salvatore Zizzari was behind a series of sick online messages concerning plans to sexually abuse young children.
The 33-year-old started talking to another adult who he thought both shared his depraved fantasies and could make them happen.
Unbeknownst to Zizzari, however, the person in the chatroom wasn’t who he thought but was actually an undercover police operative.
After Zizzari agreed to meet up at a pub in West Bridgford, Nottingham, on 30 October last year, a police sting was set up to catch him red-handed.
An undercover officer secretly recorded Zizzari confirming his intentions to travel with the officer to a location and abuse her children.
Zizzari was detained and arrested shortly afterwards.
He was charged with three counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence and four counts of making indecent photographs of children.
After denying the charges against him, a trial was arranged for Zizzari in April, which ended with a unanimous verdict from the jury, who found him guilty on all counts.
Zizzari, of Langley, Peterborough, returned to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced on Thursday, August 28.
He was jailed for 10 years.
Detective Constable Rich Cashmore, of the Internet Child Exploitation team based in Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Zizzari’s plans to sexually abuse young children were both disturbing and disgusting in equal measure.
“He shared his depraved fantasies online with someone he believed could make them a reality and was a likeminded individual.
“Thankfully, this wasn’t the case and the person he was chatting to was actually an undercover police operative.
“When Zizzari then travelled to Nottingham to discuss his perverse plans further, an undercover officer met with him and secretly recorded what he said.
“That police operation gathered all the evidence needed to capture Zizzari and convince a jury of his guilt, when he inexplicably decided to deny doing anything wrong.
“Zizzari is a dangerous individual who is now rightly serving a custodial sentence, and countless children have been safeguarded as a result."