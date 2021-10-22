Peterborough paedophile given further jail time after media reports on previous sentencing

Court news EMN-210916-181020001

Ross Liddie, 40, was convicted in July for breaching the notification requirements as detailed on the Sex Offenders Register, for which he received a suspended sentence.

A court report was written and posted on the force’s social media on 13 July following the sentencing.

On reading the report two separate people came forward and informed police that he had stayed at their addresses where children had been residing at the same time, a further breach of his notification requirements.

Liddie, of Stukeley Close, Peterborough, admitted to five counts of failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (19 October) at Peterborough Crown Court to seven and a half months in prison.

DC Natalie Hebdon said: “This case shows the value of the force communicating with the public and the importance of Sarah’s law.

“Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours”.

If you are concerned someone you know may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child then have a look at Sarah’s Law.

This is the child sex offender disclosure scheme which allows you to ask us whether someone with access to a child has a record of child sex offences.