Peter Barber had also been initiating sexual communication with children he thought were as young as 11

A convicted paedophile from Peterborough who was found with thousands of indecent images of children on his mobile phone during a police check has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Peter Barber, 71, was visited at his home by specialist officers who manage sexual offenders in January.

During the visit, officers checked Barber’s mobile phone, which was hidden under his bed covers. They discovered thousands of indecent images of children, with nearly 4,000 deemed the most serious, category A.

Officers also discovered evidence Barber had been initiating sexual communication with children he believed to be 11 and 12 years old.

Barber, of Norburn, Bretton, Peterborough, was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (17 September) after admitting three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images, possessing a prohibited image of a child, arranging the sexual exploitation of a child under 13, two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

His sentence also included a further six counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

PC Emily Heriot, from the specialist management of sexual or violent offenders unit (MOSOVO), said: “Barber went to great efforts to conceal his continued sexual offending, with complete disregard for his sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements, which are in place to safeguard the public. These new convictions reflect the serious risk he poses to children.

“Our specialist officers work tirelessly to monitor and manage all registered sex offenders in the community and won’t hesitate to put them back before the courts if they discover any breaches.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours.