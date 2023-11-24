Peterborough murder investigation: Tributes paid to city dad as woman remanded into custody at court
The son of Paul Knowles, who was found dead at his home in Peterborough has today paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” father after the woman charged with murder appeared in court.
Mr Knowles, 56, known as “Knobby”, was found dead at his home in Farriers Court, Peterborough, on Monday night (19 November).
Nathan Naylor said today: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy and fought in the first Gulf War.
“He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many. Fair winds and calm seas.”
Anne-Marie Burrowes, 52, of Ellindon, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (23 November) charged with murder.
She was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to Cambridge Crown Court on 27 November.