Peterborough murder investigation: Tributes paid to city dad as woman remanded into custody at court

Anne-Marie Burrowes will next appear in court on Monday (November 27)

Paul Knowles

The son of Paul Knowles, who was found dead at his home in Peterborough has today paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” father after the woman charged with murder appeared in court.

Mr Knowles, 56, known as “Knobby”, was found dead at his home in Farriers Court, Peterborough, on Monday night (19 November).

Nathan Naylor said today: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy and fought in the first Gulf War.

“He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many. Fair winds and calm seas.”

Anne-Marie Burrowes, 52, of Ellindon, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (23 November) charged with murder.