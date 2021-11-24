Peterborough mum arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child

The 38-year-old woman was arrested by police today (Wednesday) after officers were contacted by a concerned member of the public.

Her child has now been taken to a ‘safe environment.’

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We arrested a 38-year-old woman from the city in the early hours of this morning after an anonymous call from a concerned member of the public.

A mum has been arrested after concerns were raised

“The woman is thought to have been drunk in charge of her young child and also allegedly dropped the child on the ground in the street

“Officers visited her home and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child just before 4am. This was after a short chase on foot where she jumped fences of nearby gardens.

“The child is now being cared for in a safe environment.”

The police spokesman urged anyone with concerns for a child to get in touch. The spokesman said; “Remember sharing any worries with us, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could make a huge difference to a child’s life.”