Peterborough motorists warned following spate of thefts from cars

Crime news

Since the start of this month (October) there have been 36 thefts or attempted thefts from cars in the PE1 postcode area, including in Eastgate, Eastfield, Millfield and Dogsthorpe.

Some of the vehicles have been broken into with windows being smashed, while others have been entered via unlocked doors.

The majority of vehicles have had items stolen, including wallets, mobile phones, laptops, clothing, handbags and cash.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “While we should all be able to leave our possessions in our vehicles safely, sadly there are people who see this as an opportunity to steal such items.

“We are doing what we can to identify those responsible, however I would urge members of the public to double check their vehicles are locked when leaving them unattended and where possible please remove items, particularly those of value such as electronics and money.”