Peterborough motorists told to ‘click it’ or risk getting a ticket -as nearly 600 people fined for not wearing a seatbelt

Wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest things a person can do to protect themselves on a journey. Failing to do so is one of the most common causes of serious injuries and deaths on the roads. Yet despite warnings, some people are still willing to take the risk.

Over the past two years, 594 motorists and passengers were stopped and fined by police for not wearing their seatbelt. The vast majority of these were men (87%) and most offenders were aged between 21 and 50.

PC Jon Morris, Casualty Reduction Officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “This campaign is an important reminder to everyone that they must fasten their seatbelts, no matter how short a journey. The risk of being involved in a collision is actually greater close to home or our destination. Failing to wear a seatbelt is a significant factor in people, regardless of their position in a vehicle, being killed or seriously injured in a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign was launched yesterday

“Most drivers and passengers make the sensible choice and wear their seatbelt, but if you don’t click it you risk getting a ticket or worse still, being seriously injured or killed in the event of a collision.”