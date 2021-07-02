Peterborough mother who left young children locked-in home alone ordered to complete parental course

The mother was arrested on suspicion of child neglect yesterday afternoon after Police discovered a two-year-old and a five-year-old locked inside a property, in the city centre, on their own.

They were alerted about the welfare of the children by a concerned delivery driver.

She has now been released after being issued with a community resolution. This requires her to engage with social care and support given to her by social services.

The children have been released back into the care of their parents, who will both be required to complete parenting courses.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Following the arrest of a woman in Peterborough city centre yesterday afternoon in connection with suspected child neglect, a decision has been made to release her from custody and issue her with a community resolution.

“This means she is required to engage with social care and will be given support with the care of her children.

“In cases such as these we work closely with social care to understand the full context of the situation and ensure that any action taken is in the best interests of the children involved.