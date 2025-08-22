Peterborough men who left victim seriously injured in hammer and hockey stick attack jailed

Two men who seriously injured a man in an attack with a hammer and hockey stick have been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bartholomew Cronin, 46, and Ziggy Dunn, 36, launched the attack at a house in Lowick Gardens, Westwood at around 12 noon on November 5 last year.

The victim was installing a CCTV camera at his home to replace a damaged one when Cronin came out of Dunn’s house next door and made what the victim took to be a threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he went to speak to him about the threat, Cronin pulled out a hammer from his trouser waistband and waved it in the air.

Ziggy Dunn and Bartholomew Cronin.

Dunn also came running from his house with a hockey stick and the pair began attacking the victim.

The victim got up but both men pushed him to the ground and Dunn used the hammer to hit him to the back of the head and also to the left eye.

Both men ran back to Dunn’s property, before coming out again and threatening the victim before making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers gave first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived and the victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Dunn returned to the scene and was arrested along with Cronin.

Last Thursday (August 14), at Cambridge Crown Court, Cronin, of Lutton Grove, Westwood was jailed for 32 months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent, while Dunn, of Manton, Bretton, was jailed for 40 months, having pleaded guilty to the same charge.

DC Elouise Hicks, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly violent assault with weapons which has left the victim with lasting injuries, and its severity is reflected in the sentences handed to both men.”