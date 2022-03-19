Police closed three county lines as part of the week of action to rid Cambridgeshire of drugs gangs.

Officers have arrested 15 people and seized more than £11k in cash, 181 wraps of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well cannabis.

Two men from Peterborough have been charged in connection with the offences, while a third was arrested.

Items found by police in the operation

Usman Yaqub, 32, from Werrington, Peterborough, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A, failing to stop when directed, concerned in the supply of drugs.

Sandro Dos Santos, 24, from Wentworth Street, Peterborough has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquire/possess criminal property.

A 53-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released under investigation.

The work came as part of an intensification week of national targeted action (7-13 March) to tackle county lines.

Items found by police in the operation

Working alongside other forces and partners, officers have executed warrants and targeted patrols in St Neots, Willingham, Cambridge, Wisbech, Peterborough and Chatteris where the arrests were made.

They also visited two potential cuckooed addresses, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for dealing, to ensure people were safeguarded.

Illegal weapons including knives were also seized as well as a £40,000 Land Rover.

Throughout the week officers also engaged with parents and guardians of children and schools to offer support and guidance around child criminal exploitation, the signs and dangers.

Items found by police in the operation

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien said: “There continues to be a significant demand for crack cocaine and heroin across the county, particularly in the towns and cities, and as a result the market is and remains attractive to county lines.

“The force works tirelessly to tackle county lines drug supply and organised crime group disruption.

“We are committed to tackling drug networks which bring a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities including violence and exploitation.

“If you send people to deal drugs in Cambridgeshire on your behalf, we will find them and then find you and bring you all to justice. If you’re exploiting people, we will safeguard them and work with partners to ensure they are protected.”