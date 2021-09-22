Peterborough men appear in court after £200,000 worth of cocaine found in city
Three men have appeared in court after police found five kilos of cocainein the city.
The group were charged yesterday (21 September) after officers recovered the drugs - thought to have a wholesale value of £200,000 - and a taser, after warrants at a number of addresses in the Peterborough area as part of a pre-planned operation.
Jaspreet Vardee, (42), of Horsegate, Market Deeping, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm (Taser)
Reece Mucklin, (24), of Frederick Drive, Peterborough and Max Thomas (21) of Coventry Close, Peterborough, have both been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs
The trio were remanded following a Peterborough Magistrates’ Court hearing earlier today (Wednesday).
Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said “I am pleased with another successful joint operation with our colleagues from the Eastern region. Cambridgeshire is a safer place because of the collaboration, intelligence sharing and cross border working with other forces.”