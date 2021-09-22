Peterborough men appear in court after £200,000 worth of cocaine found in city

The group were charged yesterday (21 September) after officers recovered the drugs - thought to have a wholesale value of £200,000 - and a taser, after warrants at a number of addresses in the Peterborough area as part of a pre-planned operation.

Jaspreet Vardee, (42), of Horsegate, Market Deeping, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm (Taser)

Reece Mucklin, (24), of Frederick Drive, Peterborough and Max Thomas (21) of Coventry Close, Peterborough, have both been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Court news

The trio were remanded following a Peterborough Magistrates’ Court hearing earlier today (Wednesday).