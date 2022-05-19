Peterborough meat and cheese robber, Jamie Boardman, has been put behind bars.

A “prolific offender” who was caught stealing £227.50 worth of meat and cheese and punched two security guards in Peterborough has been jailed for almost two years.

Jamie Boardman, 36, of Aydon Road, Park Farm, left The Food Warehouse, at Ortongate Shopping Centre, with a basket full of meat and cheese worth £67.50 without paying on February 9 this year.

A security guard attempted to stop him and grabbed the basket as he tried to walk away but Boardman pushed the basket into the man’s torso - before punching and pushing him to the chest several times.

Boardman managed to free the basket and made off, before discarding it after members of the public tried to intervene.

Later the same month, on February 25, Boardman entered Nisa, in Stanground, and filled a basket with laundry items, meat and cheese, before a security guard became suspicious.

The security guard approached Boardman and asked him to pay for the goods or leave the store, before taking hold of the basket as Boardman tried to get away.

Shouting aggressively, Boardman drew his fist as if to hit the security guard, but was blocked, before elbowing him in the chest – punching him in the back and side of his head and kicking his leg.

Boardman added more items to the basket before leaving the shop without paying for the goods worth £160.

He was arrested on March 15, and was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on May 13.

Boardman had pleaded guilty to battery, robbery and two counts of theft from a shop, relating to further thefts of meat, cheese and laundry items from Nisa on March 8 and 13.

Cambridgeshire Police officer PC Andy Minns, who investigated, said: “Boardman is a prolific offender who repeatedly steals from shops and is violent towards anyone who challenges him.