Peterborough man wrote off Porsche in Christmas drink drive crash

A man who wrote off his Porsche in a crash on Christmas Day has been banned from driving.

Alan Kennedy (36) of Elstone, Orton Waterville, was twice the legal drink drive limit when he lost control of his sports car at 5pm on December 25 on Goldhay Way.

The Porsche Boxster was written off in the crash, and Kennedy was arrested by police.

When he was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station he gave a reading of 70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - twice the 35mg limit.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) when he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Addressing magistrate Allison Marsh, he said: “This is a wake up call. I am sorry for what I did.”

He told the court the insurance had not paid out on the incident, as he was drink driving.

Mrs Marsh banned Kennedy for 20 month, fined him £120 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

The disqualification can be reduced by 20 weeks if he takes part in a drink drive rehabilitation course.