A Peterborough man with schizophrenia, who stabbed his dad to death, will be detained in hospital until it is safe for him to be released.

Adam Merritt, 33, killed Robert Merritt at the home they shared together in Lythemere, in June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of his schizophrenia diagnosis, he was deemed unfit to plead or stand trial after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Robert Merritt (left) died as a result of serious stab wounds caused by his son, Adam (right).

A jury at Peterborough Crown Court found that he did kill his dad at a trial of fact this week.

Adam was not in court for any of the proceedings, including a short sentencing hearing on April 19, which was heard in a few minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Sean Enright told the court that by law, he only had one sentencing option available to him - a Section 41 Hospital Order.

It means Adam Merritt will be kept in a hospital until a panel deems it is safe for him to be released.

The court heard from Dr Toral Thomas, who said he will be kept in a medium security hospital, which has security conditions equivalent to a category B prison.

Judge Enright had previously said Robert Merritt was a “devoted father and carer” for his son – and went on to praised the work of carers in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Merritt family, including Adam’s mother, Sharron Merritt, and his sister, Sarah Lucas, have told the court that they are sure Robert would have forgiven his son for his actions.

Mrs Merritt said Robert’s main focus in life was Adam’s well being.

During the trial of fact, the jury heard that Adam Merritt had been prescribed medication to help him with his schizophrenia – but he had stopped taking it two weeks before the incident, only restarting to take it in the days leading up to the stabbing.

Adam Merritt had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in his late teens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that the pair were planning on moving to Cumbria the week after the incident and there had been concerns about how Adam would cope with the move.

The court was also told the pair had a very close bond and Adam Merritt would rarely go anywhere without his father.

On the night in question, Adam Merritt made a 999 call saying he had “done something terrible”, before admitting to the call handler that he had stabbed and killed his father.

He told the operator that the knife he used had been left in the kitchen sink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Merritt, 60, died as a result of serious stab wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen.

In a statement released at the time of his death, Robert’s family described him as a “loving father and grandfather.”

They said: “He had a great sense of humour and was fun to be around. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit (MCU), said: “What Merritt did that day was a horrific act of violence, which saw a man who was a father, a grandfather, a friend, and a neighbour tragically lose his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad