Peterborough man who grabbed woman's breasts and tried to kiss her jailed

A sex offender who grabbed a woman and tried to kiss her has been jailed.

Bhavesh Voralia, 50, attacked the victim in a block of flats in The Drive, just off Thorpe Road, close to the city centre, at about 9am on September 3, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He grabbed her breasts and smacked her, telling her he loved her, before the terrified victim ran back to her flat.

Bhavesh Voralia.

On August 8, at Cambridge Crown Court, Voralia, of The Drive, Peterborough, was jailed for one year, having been found guilty of sexual assault and two counts of failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

Voralia had been on the register since being convicted of another sexual assault at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 June last year.

He, however, flew from Heathrow Airport to Ahmedabad in India three days later, meaning he did not notify police within three days of his conviction of his name, date of birth and home address, as required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also meant he’d failed to notify the police no less than seven days in advance of any intended period of foreign travel.

PC Mohsin Raja said: “This was a despicable assault by Voralia and I would like to thank the victim for her cooperation with us in seeking a prosecution.