A man who threatened and assaulted his partner by biting her has been jailed for 18 months.

Jason Driver, 43, met the victim online in October 2019 while he was serving time in prison.

After his release in February 2021, he began living with the woman and her children in Peterborough and they started a relationship.

Jason Driver.

The relationship broke down but Driver still needed a place to stay so remained living at the home.

In June last year, the victim reported Driver to the police. She explained that he had bitten her and threatened her on multiple occasions during their relationship. She told officers she had hidden bruises from family members and colleagues.

Driver, of no fixed abode, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court last week (February 2) and was handed a five-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Lauren Clark, who investigated, said: “Driver’s behaviour towards his partner was shocking and I would like to praise her for bravely coming forward to report him.