Peterborough man to appear in court charged with county lines drug offences
A Peterborough man is due to appear in court charged with county lines drug offences.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 3:00 pm
Sam Van Uden, 22, was arrested at his home in Chelmer Garth, Paston, on Tuesday afternoon following a drugs warrant.
He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis, and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).