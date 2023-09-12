News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Peterborough man threw washing machine, sofa and freezer at police after barricading himself in home

Safin Mustafa also shouted abuse at a doctor
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who threw a washing machine and other contents of a flat at police officers has been jailed.

Safin Mustafa had barricaded himself into a flat after police were called to find him, after he had launched abuse at a doctor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mustafa has now been locked up for more than a year at Cambridge Crown Court.

Safin MustafaSafin Mustafa
Safin Mustafa
Most Popular

The court heard that on 8 June this year, Safin Mustafa entered Boroughbury Medical Centre in Craig Street, Peterborough city centre, demanding to be seen by a specific doctor.

After being turned away and advised no appointments were available, Mustafa ripped a fire extinguisher from the wall and used it to bang against the door of an appointment room whilst shouting abuse at the doctor inside.

Mustafa, 30, left the location but returned a short while later and repeatedly kicked an electric door, derailing it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called and located Mustafa at an address in Lincoln Road, Millfield, however he stated he had a knife and threatened to harm himself if anyone entered the property.

Mustafa barricaded himself inside for four hours, setting small fires and throwing the contents of the flat – including a sofa, washing machine, fridge, freezer and food – out of the window at officers and other emergency services staff below.

He proceeded to destroy all the fixtures, fittings, and furniture inside the flat while threatening to harm officers, however a decision was made to force entry, resulting in Mustafa’s arrest.

Mustafa, of Outfield, Bretton, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (7 September), where he was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously admitting three counts of criminal damage and affray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst sentencing him, the judge commented that Mustafa “was afforded the hospitality of accommodation and services, and he had abused that hospitality by his criminal conduct and behaviour towards public staff carrying out a public service inclusive of threats of violence and abusive language.”

PC Malachi Creedon, who investigated, said: “As police officers, we come to work knowing that we will often be faced with dangerous situations.

“However, the abuse the officers dealing with Mustafa endured is completely unacceptable, as well as that experienced by staff at the medical centre. I am pleased this was recognised by the judge when sentencing.”