Przemyslaw Sobarnia, 37, entered Peterborough College’s grounds in Park Crescent at around 2pm on October 11 and cut through a lock securing a bicycle before making off on it.

When the owner of the bike, an 11-year-old boy studying at the school, returned, he reported the theft to his teacher and site security.

A security guard checked CCTV footage, spotted Sobarnia stealing the bike and reported it to police.

Przemyslaw Sobarnia has been jailed for four weeks.

At about 2.30pm the following day, Sobarnia returned to the college and stole another bike belonging to a 15-year-old boy.

As he was cycling away, he was stopped by the security guard and detained until police officers arrived.

A pair of black and orange pliers and a cut bike chain were found in his backpack.

Sobarnia, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 13) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a pedal cycle and was sentenced to four weeks in prison. He was also ordered to pay £380 compensation to one of the victims.

PC Philip Plume, who investigated, said: “Bike thieves cause upset and inconvenience for their victims. Bikes offer youngsters their own form of transport, and the independence that comes with it. They can be expensive to replace, so targeting young people is completely unacceptable.

“We urge any victims to report thefts to us as soon as possible and for everyone to register their bikes so they can be reunited with them if stolen.”