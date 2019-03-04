Peterborough man stripped naked before becoming violent and abusive, head-butting a police officer

A man who head-butted a police officer and beat up two of his friends has been jailed for a year.

On December 10 last year, John Gonzales, 41, was drinking with two friends at a house in Peterborough when he stripped his clothes off and became violent. Assaulting his friends, a man and woman both in their 50s – pushing his thumbs into each of their eyes.

John Gonzales, 41, of Whetstone Court, Peterborough

The pair fled the property and were met by officers arriving at the scene who arrested Gonzales.

As he was being taken to the police van Gonzales became increasingly abusive, before lurching forwards and head-butting a police officer in the face.

Gonzales, of Whetstone Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates' Court to two counts of assault by beating and assault of an emergency worker.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (26 February) at Cambridge Crown Court under new legislation brought in under the 2018 Act and Section Criminal Justice Act.

DC Dave May said: “Gonzales launched a painful, unprovoked attack on his victims and then continued to be violent following his arrest.

“Officers should not have to face this level of abuse when they report for work.

“Thankfully, Gonzales has been jailed for his actions and hopefully others will think twice before they assault emergency service workers.”