Paul Duke (right), aged 43, was sentenced alongside Ryan Pierre-Liverpool, aged 33, from Peterborough, at Northampton Crown Court on April 5, 2023.

Two men have been sentenced in court after a “nasty” assault at a Northampton house party left a victim with a broken nose.

Ryan Pierre-Liverpool, aged 33, of Acacia Avenue in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, appeared in person at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, April 5.

Paul Duke, aged 43, appeared via video-link. They had both previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both defendants attended a house party in Northampton on March 10 last year when the assault took place, the court heard.

John Brotherton, prosecuting, said an argument broke out and the two defendants asked another man to leave. He refused and this instigated a string of violence.

The court heard that the complainant was “man-handled” down the stairs of the property and outside by Duke before he was punched by both defendants repeatedly to the face. This left him swelling, bruising and a fractured nose.

Duke was arrested on April 4, 2022 and Pierre-Liverpool was arrested on July 24, 2022.

Duke has convictions for over 60 offences including assaulting a police officer, battery and a violent robbery at a store in Limehurst Square last July, which saw him strike a security guard twice to the head with a wine bottle. He is currently serving a prison sentence of four years and one month for that latter offence.

Micalia Williams, defending Duke, told the court that he is in a “much better position” now than he was when he was first incarcerated for the robbery and is currently employed in prison, working with vulnerable inmates.

Ms Williams said: “He tells me he is in a much better position where drug use is concerned and his mental health.”

The defence barrister added that Duke’s previous violent offences went hand-in-hand with theft offences when he was under the influence of drugs. He would get violent in trying to make off from those trying to apprehend him so violence of this nature should be deemed “out of character” for him.

Pierre-Liverpool has previous violent convictions of affray and common assault. He also has a caution for battery.

Stephen Bailey, defending Pierre-Liverpool, said that he has previously suffered with problems relating to alcohol and, whilst he has a history of violent offending, his most recent offence took place around 13 years ago.

Both defendants admitted punching the victim’s face but denied kicking him. His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said that it was an “unpleasant assault” nonetheless.

Judge Herbert, in his sentencing remarks, said: “This was a nasty and sustained assault causing considerable injuries.”

Duke was sentenced to five months in prison, which he will serve consecutive to his current prison sentence of four years and one month.