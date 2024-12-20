Peterborough man racially abused Waitrose worker before breaking glasses and threatening to burn car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Turiccki will spend Christmas behind bars

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who racially abused a security guard at a Peterborough supermarket has been jailed.

Andrew Turiccki, 31, was approached by security at Waitrose, in Mayors Walk, West Town, on Wednesday, 11 December, and asked to move away after he started begging outside the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was racially abusive towards the man and headbutted him, breaking his glasses, before threatening to burn his car.

The incident happened at the Waitrose store in Bourges Boulevard

Turiccki, of no fixed address, was arrested later that day in Westgate, Peterborough city centre, and charged with racially aggravated assault by beating, racially aggravated criminal damage, and threat to damage property.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (12 December) and was jailed for 28 weeks after admitting the offences.

He was also told to pay £50 in compensation to the victim.

PC Blake Booth, who investigated, said: “Turiccki’s actions towards the staff trying to do their job was completely unacceptable, and I would like to thank them for reporting it to us.

“No one should feel intimidated or fearful in the workplace, and I encourage anyone who has experienced this to report it to us so we can work on identifying and arresting those causing the issues.”