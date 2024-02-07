Peterborough man pleads not guilty to three counts of sexual assault - including one on schoolgirl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault – including one on a schoolgirl.

James Venturi (36) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today, where he entered the pleas.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and with checked shirt colour showing, he spoke only to confirm his not guilty pleas, and his name, address and date of birth.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred near the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton

The court heard how the alleged offences are said to have taken place on January 22, January 29 and February 5 around the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton. Two of the offences are said to have taken place in the morning, with one in the evening. One alleged victim of an assault was said to be a teenage schoolgirl.

Deputy District Judge Esther Harrison said the case was too serious to be heard at Magistrates’ Court, and sent the case to the Crown Court.