Peterborough man one of five charged after police operation saw 12 properties searched

A Peterborough man is one of five people who have been charged following a police operation which saw 12 properties searched.

Suray Hamdy, (46), of Chain Close, Peterborough, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal following the operation by Northamptonshire police, which took place in September.

A spokesman for the force said: “Multiple warrants were executed as part of the Force’s serious and organised crime week of action in September. Enforcement activity took place over two days which saw more than 50 police officers join forces to search 12 properties.

Five people were charged as a result

“During the warrants, officers recovered a significant amount of stolen property and vehicles, as well as Class A drugs and cash.”

The other four people to be charged as a result of the operation were:

Adel Chouhaib, (43), of Wheelwright Road, Birmingham, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal and handling stolen property

Barry Mitchell, (41), of Carmarthen Way, Rushden, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

William Castle, (32), of Brangwyn Walk, Corby, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

Robert Mitchell, (37), of London Road, Raunds, who has been charged with conspiracy to steal.

Chouhaib, Barry Mitchell and Castle were remanded into custody with Robert Mitchell and Hamdy released on conditional bail.