Peterborough man named among police force's 'Most Wanted' shoplifters
Grant Filer-Hobbs last known address is in Fletton, Peterborough
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
A Peterborough man has been named among a police force’s most wanted shoplifters in a crack down on retail offending.
Grant Filer-Hobbs (37), is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with shop theft offences in Northampton in August.
His last known address is High Street, Fletton, Peterborough.
Anyone with information on Hobbs’ whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000504863.
For more information about the most wanted list, visit https://www.northants.police.uk/news/northants/news/wanted/2023/october/northamptonshires-most-wanted-retail-offenders/