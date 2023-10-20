Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man has been named among a police force’s most wanted shoplifters in a crack down on retail offending.

Grant Filer-Hobbs (37), is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with shop theft offences in Northampton in August.

His last known address is High Street, Fletton, Peterborough.

Anyone with information on Hobbs’ whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000504863.