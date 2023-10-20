News you can trust since 1948
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Peterborough man named among police force's 'Most Wanted' shoplifters

Grant Filer-Hobbs last known address is in Fletton, Peterborough
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
A Peterborough man has been named among a police force’s most wanted shoplifters in a crack down on retail offending.

Grant Filer-Hobbs (37), is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with shop theft offences in Northampton in August.

His last known address is High Street, Fletton, Peterborough.

Grant Filer-HobbsGrant Filer-Hobbs
Anyone with information on Hobbs’ whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000504863.

For more information about the most wanted list, visit https://www.northants.police.uk/news/northants/news/wanted/2023/october/northamptonshires-most-wanted-retail-offenders/

