Peterborough man jailed for unprovoked attack in hotel room

Kevin Shakespeare.

Kevin Shakespeare, of Crabtree, Peterborough, attacked the man in his room at The Great Northern Hotel, near Peterborough railway station, on the evening of April 10.

The 45-year-old, who was also staying in the hotel at the time, saw the victim in the corridor walking back to his room.

Without provocation, he started shouting and swearing and about five minutes later he entered the victim’s room without knocking and began punching him to the nose.

The victim fell to the floor and tried to defend himself with his arm but the punches kept coming into his upper body.

Shakespeare left the room shortly afterwards and hotel staff called police the following day when they learnt about the altercation.

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (29 June), Shakespeare was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

This sentence activated a further two months in prison, which had been previously suspended, totalling 14 months.