Peterborough man jailed for spitting at police officer

Officers were driving down Thorpe Road in the early hours of Friday morning (November 19) when 40-year-old Lukasz Sadowski caught their attention as someone who may have needed help.

They pulled up at the side of the road in their marked police car to speak with Sadowski when he placed his hands on the partially open window and spat directly in the eye of PC Sam Shepherd.

PC Shepherd said: “My intentions were to help Sadowski and offer him support however he took it upon himself to attack me without having said one word to me.

“This ordeal was disgusting, for someone to feel this was an appropriate way to act towards someone else, let alone someone who was trying to help them is unacceptable.”