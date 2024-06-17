Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police praise bravery of victim

A Peterborough man who admitted raping a woman has been jailed for more than six years.

Luke Carr, 29, carried out the attack a number of years ago.

He initially denied the claims, but when his DNA was identified on the victim he pleaded guilty to rape.

Police said that no image of Carr was available

Carr, of Tilton Court, Peterborough, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (14 June) where he was jailed for six years and three months.

DC Rosie McKenzie said: “I am pleased that Carr pleaded guilty, and the victim did not have to go through the trauma of reliving what happened in court.

“She has shown immense bravery in seeing this case through to the end and I am pleased that has now come to its rightful conclusion.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of any form of sexual abuse to report it to us. We will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.

"Reporting a sexual assault or rape can be extremely difficult. We take all reports seriously and have trained staff who support victims through the process.”