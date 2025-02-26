Peterborough man jailed for blackmail and stealing money

Robert Keltie and William Fletcher were caught on CCTV assaulting the victim.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pair of blackmailers who were caught stealing money from a man in Peterborough have been jailed for more than two years.

Robert Keltie, 35, and William Fletcher, 41, were approached by a man in his 20s on the afternoon of August 27 last year in Park Road. They demanded money from the man, but he refused and tried to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were caught on CCTV assaulting the victim and taking £15 from his pocket before leaving.

Robert Keltie and Billy Fletcher.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) arrested Keltie and Fletcher in Broadway, Peterborough city centre.

Keltie and Fletcher were found guilty of blackmail following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (17 February) and were both sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Detective Constable Stefan Karanja, who investigated, said: “Keltie and Fletcher targeted a vulnerable victim, using violence to make him comply with their demands.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who called us to report the incident as that allowed our neighbourhood officers to swiftly arrest the pair.”