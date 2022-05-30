Lee Parsons.

Lee Parsons, 40, removed the door handle to gain access to his neighbour’s flat in Taverners Road, Peterborough, at about 5.30am on 4 December 2020.

He knew the flat was unoccupied, but a local resident heard the noise and challenged him. He claimed he had permission from the victim to be in the flat, before walking out with the stereo.

The following day the victim’s father confronted Parsons who became enraged, throwing the stereo at him and threatening him with a rounders bat.

The man managed to get away and call police.

When officers arrived, Parsons threatened them with the rounders bat and he was arrested after a struggle.

He admitted burglary, common assault and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

On Thursday (26 May) at Cambridge Crown Court, Parsons, of Taverners Road, was jailed for two years.

DC Kevin Poole said: “Parsons knew the victim was not at the property, so he thought he’d try to take advantage of the situation by stealing from him.

“His reaction to the victim’s father trying to get the stereo back was completely unacceptable and unjustified.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority and we’re doing all we can to bring people before the courts who choose to steal from others.”