Peterborough man jailed after speeding 150mph to evade police and crashing into roundabout

By Gemma Gadd
Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:51 BST
He tried to escape after the collision but was “taken down by a police dog”

A man who drove at speeds of up to 150mph in a bid to escape police before crashing into a roundabout has been jailed.

Wail Abduljabbar, 24, was spotted driving a Range Rover Sport erratically by officers in an unmarked car on the A1M near Stevenage at about 12.50am on 17 July, Cambs police said.

“The officers indicated for Abduljabbar to stop,” a force spokesperson continued. “He initially complied and began driving up the slip road at Coreys Mill, before suddenly swerving across the hatch markings and continuing on the northbound carriageway.

Wail Abduljabbar

“Abduljabbar drove past a waiting police officer in a marked car at more than 120mph near Sandy in Bedfordshire. He drove at up to 140mph, including through roadworks with a temporary speed limit of 40mph, until he reached the Black Cat Roundabout. Abduljabbar continued north on the A1M, reaching an estimated 150mph, before colliding with a roundabout at Buckden.

“He ran but was taken down by a police dog and arrested.”

Abduljabbar, of Bridge Street, Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

On Thursday (3 October) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for ten months and disqualified from driving for 29 months.

PC Sean Little said: “Abduljabbar showed a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users as he recklessly drove at incredibly high speed.

“His dangerous driving could easily have resulted in a serious, or even fatal, collision.

“Speeding is one of the most common causes of fatal collisions on our roads. Speed limits are in place for a reason and ignoring them puts lives at risk.”

