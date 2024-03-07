Peterborough man jailed after eagle-eyed prison officers spot cocaine exchange disguised as handshake
A man who tried to smuggle drugs to a prisoner while shaking his hand on a visit has been jailed.
Matthew Tolcher, 34, was visiting the inmate at HMP Peterborough in March 2022 when he tried to disguise the handover using a prolonged handshake and a hug.
Prison officers, however, spotted the exchange and promptly confiscated the wrap, which turned out to be crack cocaine and buprenorphine tablets.
Tolcher, of Essendine, Stamford, pleaded guilty to conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into prison and was sentenced to one year and 10 months in jail at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (March 5).
Detective Constable Chris Enright said: “This was a great spot by eagle-eyed prison staff and I hope it shows how seriously we take these offences.
“Far from bringing prohibited items into a prison, Tolcher now finds himself in prison for his actions.”