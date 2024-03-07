Peterborough man jailed after eagle-eyed prison officers spot cocaine exchange disguised as handshake

Matthew Tolcher attempted to smuggle crack cocaine into HMP Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:25 GMT
A man who tried to smuggle drugs to a prisoner while shaking his hand on a visit has been jailed.

Matthew Tolcher, 34, was visiting the inmate at HMP Peterborough in March 2022 when he tried to disguise the handover using a prolonged handshake and a hug.

Prison officers, however, spotted the exchange and promptly confiscated the wrap, which turned out to be crack cocaine and buprenorphine tablets.

Matthew Tolcher.

Tolcher, of Essendine, Stamford, pleaded guilty to conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into prison and was sentenced to one year and 10 months in jail at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (March 5).

Detective Constable Chris Enright said: “This was a great spot by eagle-eyed prison staff and I hope it shows how seriously we take these offences.

“Far from bringing prohibited items into a prison, Tolcher now finds himself in prison for his actions.”