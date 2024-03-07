Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who tried to smuggle drugs to a prisoner while shaking his hand on a visit has been jailed.

Matthew Tolcher, 34, was visiting the inmate at HMP Peterborough in March 2022 when he tried to disguise the handover using a prolonged handshake and a hug.

Prison officers, however, spotted the exchange and promptly confiscated the wrap, which turned out to be crack cocaine and buprenorphine tablets.

Tolcher, of Essendine, Stamford, pleaded guilty to conveying a List 'A' prohibited article into prison and was sentenced to one year and 10 months in jail at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (March 5).

Detective Constable Chris Enright said: “This was a great spot by eagle-eyed prison staff and I hope it shows how seriously we take these offences.