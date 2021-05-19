Peterborough man jailed after drugs worth £80,000 found at city home

Arbian Kabashi, 26, was living at an address in Oswald Road, Woodston, Peterborough, when officers received reports of suspected drug-related activity.

When officers arrived at the property on 30 March they discovered Kabashi sitting on the stairs and many of the rooms filled with cannabis plants and growing paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Kabashi and seized the plants believed to have a street value of up to £80,000.

Court news

Kabashi, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and was sentenced to eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (17 May).

Detective Constable Robin Gray, who investigated, said: “We work hard to shut down cannabis factories but we can’t be everywhere and rely on people in our communities to be our eyes and ears and report any suspicious activity.

“I’d urge people to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report anything that doesn’t seem right.”