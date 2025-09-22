Peterborough man jailed after carrying out broad daylight stabbing in city centre

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
A man who carried out a stabbing in broad daylight in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.

Joseph Lamb, 37, was with three other men when he approached the victim in Westgate at about 9.10am on 27 October 2023.

After a brief confrontation Lamb stabbed the victim, a man in his 30s, in his neck with a screwdriver.

The man ran into a nearby shop to raise the alarm and seek help. Emergency services were called, and he received medical treatment for a minor puncture wound.

Joseph Lamb
Joseph Lamb

Lamb, of Trelowen Way, Fletton, Peterborough, was identified and arrested later that day.

On Friday, 12 September, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court he was jailed for 14 months, having admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

DC Igor Simonov said: “Lamb’s actions were completely reckless and could easily have resulted in the victim being more seriously injured.

“I’m pleased he was identified, apprehended quickly and has now faced justice for his actions.”

