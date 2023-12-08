Peterborough man jailed after burgling ex's home, and punching her in the face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who burgled his ex-partner’s Peterborough home, threatened her and punched her in the face, has been jailed.

Nasir Neufville, 20, sent threatening messages to his ex-partner on 10 July this year. The following day, he climbed into her home through an unlocked window and took designer trainers and her passport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim tried to stop him, but he went to punch her, hitting her lip.

Nasir Neufville has been jailed after admitting a string of offences

On 15 July, Neufville met her to apologise and return the stolen items, but he became agitated when she received a message from her mother and forced his way into her car and took her phone.

He later smashed her mother’s kitchen window.

Neufville, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal damage, robbery and assault by beating. He was sentenced to nine months in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday (4 December) and handed a five-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “Neufville subjected his ex-partner to terrifying abuse and caused extreme distress.