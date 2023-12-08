Peterborough man jailed after burgling ex's home, and punching her in the face
A man who burgled his ex-partner’s Peterborough home, threatened her and punched her in the face, has been jailed.
Nasir Neufville, 20, sent threatening messages to his ex-partner on 10 July this year. The following day, he climbed into her home through an unlocked window and took designer trainers and her passport.
The victim tried to stop him, but he went to punch her, hitting her lip.
On 15 July, Neufville met her to apologise and return the stolen items, but he became agitated when she received a message from her mother and forced his way into her car and took her phone.
He later smashed her mother’s kitchen window.
Neufville, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal damage, robbery and assault by beating. He was sentenced to nine months in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday (4 December) and handed a five-year restraining order.
Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “Neufville subjected his ex-partner to terrifying abuse and caused extreme distress.
“I am glad justice has been done today and he will now be spending time behind bars.”