Peterborough man jailed after blackmail plot

A man who blackmailed a Peterborough resident into giving him £100 has been jailed.

Nicholas Hutson, 40, went to the victim’s home in Ravensthorpe at about 10am on 4 May.

He demanded money and said a group was waiting around the corner to assault him if he didn’t comply.

The frightened victim agreed to withdraw £50, and they drove to a cashpoint in Westwood.

Hutson left but at about 2pm he returned to the victim’s home and demanded more money, repeating the same threat and then producing a knife.

Again, they travelled to the cash machine and the £50 was handed over, but this time police were called, and Hutson was arrested.

Hutson, of Artindale, Bretton, Peterborough, admitted two counts of blackmail and on Wednesday (17 September) was jailed for 45 months at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Matt Reed said: “The victim was terrified by the experience and was in genuine fear he would be harmed if he did not comply.

“Nobody should be in fear like this in their own home. I’m pleased Hutson was identified and bought to justice for his actions.”