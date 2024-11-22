Peterborough man jailed after being caught dealing drugs in front of police officers

Edvidas Sidlauskas was caught by police officers close to Lincoln Road.

A man who did a drug deal in front of police officers has been sent to prison for nearly three years.

Edvidas Sidlauskas, of no fixed address, was caught on 18 October this year, after officers investigated a suspected drug deal.

The 22-year-old was seen engaging with known drug users in an alleyway off Brassey Close, near Lincoln Road by neighbourhood policing officers.

The officers alerted colleagues a few streets away and when Sidlauskas cycled off, he was stopped and searched in nearby Chaucer Road.

Edvidas was found to have 79 wraps shoved into the waistband of his trousers – 48 of cocaine and 31 heroin, with a combined street value of £790.

A black smart phone and £75 were also found on Edvidas. The court ordered the phone to be destroyed and the money confiscated.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (November 21), after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and a further five months for breach of a suspended sentence – bringing the total to two years and 11 months.

DC Lauren Easton said: “This was policing at its best. The arresting officers trusted their instincts and observations that a potential drug deal was happening. Their swift actions enabled a stop search which revealed a substantial quantity of class A drugs which Sidlauskas was clearly going to sell on.

“Tackling drug dealing and associated crime in this area of the city is a priority for us, as it was highlighted as a concern by the local community.

“This work falls under ‘Alliance’ which is a partnership initiative to regenerate Millfield to ensure a safer, better place for residents and businesses by tackling organised crime.”