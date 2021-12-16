Peterborough man in court charged with drug offences
A man has appeared in court charged with drug dealing offences in Peterborough.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 6:12 am
Maros Conka, 26, of Scalford Drive, Welland, was arrested in Taverner’s Road on Monday afternoon (13 December).
He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday)
