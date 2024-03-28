Peterborough man guilty of manslaughter of DPD driver as four others convicted of murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man has been convicted of manslaughter and four other men have been found guilty of murder following the death of a DPD delivery driver last year.

Aurman Singh (23) died in Shrewsbury after he was attacked and murdered by a group of men each armed with weapons including an axe, hockey stick and shovel.

Today Sukhmandeep Singh, aged 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, was found guilty of manslaughter, while Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick were found guilty of murder.

Aurman Singh (main image) who was murdered in Shrewsbury. Peterborough man Sukhmandeep Singh (inset) has been found guilty of manslaughter, while four others have been found guilty of murder

‘A mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother’

Aurman's family, said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"It is an unbearable loss for us which has changed our lives. My daughter and myself will be living our lives for the sake of it but our happiness and the will to live is not there.

"We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time."

Attack happened in broad daylight

A trial at Stafford Crown Court heard how the attack happened in broad daylight in the middle of the day as the delivery driver made a delivery in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill.

Aurman’s injuries were so severe there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons in nearby Hubert Way.

The Audi was followed by police as it headed towards Tipton in the West Midlands where the men were filmed dumping the axe, wrapped in a grey hoodie, in a bin.

The car was stopped and Arshdeep Singh (24), Jagdeep Singh (22), Shivdeep Singh (26) and Manjot Singh (24) were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All four men denied murder but today were found guilty by a jury after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

A fifth man, Sukhmandeep Singh (23) believed to be the “the inside man” who sent information about Aurman’s deliveries on the day he was murdered, was arrested a few days later in Peterborough.

‘They used a level of violence that can only suggest they intended to kill Aurman’

The murder investigation was led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy.

He said: “The attack on Aurman Singh was planned and organised by a group of men who armed themselves with weapons and used a level of violence that can only suggest they intended to kill him.

“They used inside information to pick a location where they knew he would be and lay in wait before carrying out the brutal attack in broad daylight.”

Despite none of the men having any links to Shrewsbury or the counties covered by West Mercia Police, Aurman’s murder had a significant impact on the local community.

DCI Bellamy added: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.

“Today’s verdict should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts.