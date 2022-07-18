A Peterborough man has been given a suspended sentence for killing his brother while driving over the limit after his family pleaded for the judge not to send him to prison.

Nathen Pearson (32), of Mountbatten Way, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit and for driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

His brother Aden (34) was killed in a late night accident along a Fenland road as a result – but Nathen has avoided prison.

The van involved in the incident on Gull Drove, Guyhirn.

He appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 15) for sentencing before the judge retired to announce his verdict on Monday morning (July 18).

The incident happened at around 11:15pm on March 23 along Gull Drove in Guyhirn.

The court heard that Aden Pearson (34) and his father Jason were out drinking together that evening.

Nathen arrived later and joined in but given the condition of his father and brother, he decided to drive them both home.

Aden Pearson was 34-years-old when he was killed.

The drinking then continued and when Aden left the house insisting that he would walk home, his brother became concerned. The journey back to Aden’s house was over eight miles so Nathen got back into his van to look for his brother.

After realising his brother had walked the wrong way, he called him and was able to speak to him but Aden would not reveal his exact location.

Nathen then turned the van around and headed in the opposite direction. It was then that he hit Aden, while driving with his dipped beams on.

A number of passing drivers stopped to assist and the first person on the scene, who described Nathen’s actions as “extremely frantic”, called 999 while Nathen attempted to give CPR to his brother.

The scene at Gull Road, Guyhirn.

An investigation found that Nathen was driving the van at no faster than 42mph but he did give a roadside breath test score of 78 for the time of the incident, more than twice the legal limit.

The court was also asked to consider, as an aggravating factor, that in 2018, Nathen was disqualified from driving for 18 months, later reduced on the attendance of a driving course, for driving having drunk excess alcohol.

Despite this, His Honour Judge Bishop sentenced him to a two-year prison sentence suspended for 21 months as well as a disqualification from driving for five years with an extended retest, 200 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Nathen, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, was supported in court by his family, who in their victim impact statements stressed the close bond between the brothers, that lived together, and pleaded for the judge not to send Nathen to prison, given the impact that the incident will have on him for the rest of his life and the impact spending time in prison would have had on him.

In her statement, Nathen’s stepmother Nicola said that she had never seen a bond like Aden and Nathen had, not even in her own children.

Nathen’s mother, pleading to the judge, said: “Nathen blames himself and it crucifies me to know that nothing I can do will ever ease his pain. All I can do is hug him and let him know that I am there. Having Nathen there is helping me through the pain.

"Nathen and I have plans to scatter Aden’s ashes together, something we will not be able to do it if he is sent to prison. He is all I have and I can’t lose a second son.”

His father Jason added: “Aden was a completely devoted brother, they were like best friends. He was a lovely man, so caring, kind and considerate. They were so incredibly close.