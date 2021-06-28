Peterborough man given suspended sentence as three others jailed for burglary

Three of the jailed men

In November 2018 a burglary occurred at a property in Burbage in Leicestershire with £100,000 worth of items were stolen – including car keys and empty watch boxes. However, the cars weren’t taken.

Two days later the crooks returned to the same address while the occupants were at home.

During the evening of 28 November Ryan Raczowski, Aaron Powell and Scott Williams broke into the property. One of the occupants was in the process of putting his two young children to bed when they barged in.

The two adult victims were threatened with knives and hammers and made to hand over their mobile phones. The defendants then stole the watches before leaving the property.

Five people were charged during the investigation for their roles in the burglary and the subsequent handling of the stolen goods.

Three of the defendants in the case were sentenced last year. Reporting restrictions were in place pending the outcome of the case against the two remaining defendants, who were convicted and sentenced last week.

On Friday Luke Frederick, (31), of Crabtree, Peterborough, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) offences.

Raczowski, 29, formerly of Petitor Crescent, Coventry, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and was sentenced in July 2020 to 13 years in prison.

Powell, 20, of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. In July 2020 he was sentenced to 14 months in prison but was already serving an eight-year custodial sentence for an unrelated offence. The sentence for this case was ordered to run consecutively.

Williams, 40, of HMP Hewell, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. On Friday (25 June) he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Lee Ryan Smith, 26, of HMP Leicester, also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and POCA offences at an earlier hearing. In July 2020 he was sentenced to three years in prison. He was also already serving a three years and two months prison sentence for an unrelated matter. His new sentence will run consecutively.

Investigator Rosie Wood, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation with many strands. Our initial investigation centred on the vehicles that were stolen during the course of offences committed in Leicestershire, West Midlands and Warwickshire which then led us to identify the people responsible for the burglaries.

“The aggravated burglary committed in Burbage was particularly serious and one which was witnessed by the victims’ two young children. The trauma of that evening will stay with them for a very long time.

“The three defendants responsible for those offences had no qualms about returning to the scene of their original crime, they were motivated by greed. They subjected the victims to unnecessary and unwarranted levels of violence.