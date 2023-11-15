Peterborough man given £18,500 court bill after being caught using dogs to chase and kill hares

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Eye has been given a court bill of more than £18,500 after admitting using dogs to kill hares.

Fred Holmes (60) has also been ordered to give up three dogs and his car after the incidents last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have described Holmes’ behaviour as ‘cruel’ after he admitted the offences at court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holmes was ordered to forfeit three dogs and his Citroen car

Northamptonshire Police said that on the afternoon of October 23 last year, Holmes was seen in a field in Warmington with three dogs which went on to chase and kill a hare.

When challenged by a witness, who told him what he was doing was illegal and asked him to leave, Holmes assumed the person was the owner of the field and asked to buy them a drink so they could come to an arrangement for the use of the land.

Instead, the witness reported Holmes’ actions to Northamptonshire Police, where the Rural Crime Team began to investigate.

Holmes linked to second incident in Lincolnshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They soon linked in with colleagues in Lincolnshire, where on November 13, 2022, Holmes was arrested by officers in connection with further hare-coursing-related offences.

Holmes was already subject to a community protection notice there after committing similar offences previously, and his three lurcher-type dogs were seized alongside his mobile phone.

The investigations by both forces resulted in Holmes, of Thorney Road, Eye, Peterborough, being charged with two counts of trespass in pursuit of game, and two counts of being equipped to trespass in pursuit of hares.

Guilty pleas entered at Magistrates’ Court

Despite initially denying the Northamptonshire offences, at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 10, he entered guilty pleas to all four counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, a deprivation order was made against Holmes, which saw him forfeit the three dogs, which will now be rehomed, the Citroen car he used during the offences, and also a thermal imager device found in his vehicle thought to have been used by him to locate hares.

Holmes was also ordered to pay £16,783.50 for the kennel costs of keeping the three dogs since their seizure, as well as fines for the two trespass offences and two victim surcharges, making a total of £18,557.50. He was also banned from keeping dogs for 10 years.

Police welcome sentence handed out

PC Chloe Gillies, of the Rural Crime Team at Northamptonshire Police, said Holmes’ actions caused fear to landowners. She said: “The actions of Fred Holmes in allowing his dogs to chase and kill hares were cruel and illegal.

“He deliberately trespassed onto private land to break the law, causing fear and concern to the landowners, and then lied repeatedly to the police about what he was doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad