Peterborough man fined after taking pictures of females at Railway Station without their consent
A Peterborough man has been fined after being caught taking pictures of females without their consent.
Steven Potter (44) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough was caught at Peterborough Railway Station taking the images on September 26 last year.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance.
He was fined £120, and told to pay a £95 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for a maximum of 20 years, and given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for five years.
The CBO bans Potter from using any device capable of capturing, recording, sending or receiving images whilst on public transport, and video recording or photographing any famale in any public place without their consent other than such is inadvertent and not reasonably avoidable in the course of daily life.