Peterborough man fined after taking pictures of females at Railway Station without their consent

Steven Potter (44) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough was caught at Peterborough Railway Station taking the images on September 26 last year.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance.

He was fined £120, and told to pay a £95 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for a maximum of 20 years, and given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for five years.

Peterborough railway station.