Peterborough man due in court charged with college burglary

A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with the burglary of a city college.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:33 am

Glen Graham, 31, was arrested at Peterborough City College in Brook Street yesterday morning (Thursday) on suspicion of burglary at the college.

He has since been charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, relating to incidents at City Market Peterborough and Peterborough City College yesterday.

Graham, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.

